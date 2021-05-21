EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD retests the ascending 11-month trend line & February high at 1.2240/50 as we hold a range of 120 pips so far this week.
USDCAD reverses to wipe out Wednesday’s gains. We have traded sideways for 2weeks in a range of fewer than 200 pips.
GBPCAD in a random & erratic sideways trend for 18 months. We are holding a range of 130 pips all this week.
Daily analysis
EURUSD retests important resistance at 1.2240/50. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.2310/15 & the 2021 high at 1.2340/50.
Holding 1.2240/50 targets 1.2210/00. Further losses meet strong support at1.2150/40. Longs need stops below 1.2130.
USDCAD minor resistance at 1.2090/1.2100. Strong resistance at 1.2165/85. A break higher meets 10-month trend line resistance at 1.2220/30. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 1.2255 then 1.2270/80.
Holding minor resistance at 1.2090/1.2100 in the longer-term bear trend risks a retest of 10 years 50% Fibonacci of 1.2040/30. A break below 1.2010 today risks aside to 1.1950/30, perhaps as far as 1.180/70.
GBPCAD beat resistance at 1.7100/20 but topped exactly at the next target of1.7150/60 every day this week. Further gains this week can target 1.7240/60.
The pair held minor support at 1.7035/25 perfectly so far this week but below 1.7000can retest 1.6955/45. Below here can retest 1.6875/65 lows. A break lower however targets 1.6825/15.
Chart
