EUR/USD resumes uptrend.

It is unfolding C/3 Elliott Wave count.

Weak US NFP and Low USD support the move.

As per Elliott Wave Analysis, Euro (EUR/USD) is resuming the uptrend after a three wave pullback to 1.1987 support that we labeled as wave B/2. It was a pause within uptrend so current push to a new high represents wave C/3 that is now in full swing after weak US NFP numbers on Friday and lower USD Index. We see room for current rise to 1.2260 area as minimum upward objective, but ideally market will stay bullish for wave 3 while 1.1987 support holds.

EURUSD 4h Elliott Wave Analysis Chart

