On Friday, the EUR/USD booked a new low level by reaching below October low levels. Namely, the pair touched the 1.1514 zone. However, the touching of a low level was followed up by a recovery to the hourly simple moving averages above the 1.1550 mark.
By the middle of Monday's European trading, the pair had reached above the resistance of the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1567.
Next target for the recovery of the EUR/USD was the 200-hour simple moving average, which was located at the 1.1590 level. Above the SMA, the resistance zone of the last week's high at 1.1615/1.1625 and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.1620 might keep the EUR/USD down.
On the other hand, a decline of the rate could find support in the 100-hour SMA at 1.1570, the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1566 and the 50-hour SMA at 1.1555. Below these levels, the October low levels might once again act as support.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
