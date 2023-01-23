Key Highlights

EUR/USD started a fresh increase above the 1.0850 resistance.

A key rising channel is forming with resistance near 1.0900 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair settled nicely above the 1.0820 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The pair even cleared the 1.0850 resistance and tested the 1.0900 zone. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the 1.0900 level. There is also a key rising channel forming with resistance near 1.0900 on the same chart.

The next major resistance may perhaps be near 1.0950. A clear move above the 1.0950 resistance might start a steady increase towards the 1.1000 resistance zone.

Any more gains could open the doors for a move towards the 1.1200 level. The next key hurdle is near 1.1250, above which the pair could climb towards the 1.1400 resistance zone.

On the downside, there is a major support at 1.0850. The next major support is near the 1.0820 level. A downside break below the 1.0820 zone might push the pair lower.

The next major support sits near the 1.0750 level. Any more losses might open the doors for a move towards the 1.0650 support zone.