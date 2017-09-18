EUR/USD: regaining ground, but sellers around 1.2000
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1957
The EUR/USD pair trades within Friday's range ever since the day started, now marginally higher around 1.1960, but with no clear directional strength. A scarce macroeconomic calendar, alongside with a Fed live meeting scheduled for later this week, exacerbates the quietness. EU August inflation, was confirmed at 1.5% YoY, also up by 0.3% when compared to a month earlier. Excluding food and energy, the rate was 1.3%, matching a previous estimate released by Eurostat, but was slightly above market expectations of a 1.2% reading.
Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is currently developing a few pips above its 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shortest heading south below the largest, whilst technical indicators hover within positive territory with modest downward slopes, all of which indicates limited buying interest. Sellers have been capping advances around the 1.2000 level, with a clear break above the level required to confirm additional gains towards the 1.2030/60 region. Below 1.1910 on the other hand, the pair can fell down to 1.1870, while an unlikely break of this last exposes the 1.1825 region, where the pair has a relevant weekly low and a long term ascendant trend line.
Support levels: 1.1910 1.1870 1.1825
Resistance levels: 1.1995 1.2030 1.2060
