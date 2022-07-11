Key highlights
-
EUR/USD traded sharply lower below the 1.0250 support.
-
A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.0280 on the 4-hours chart.
EUR/USD technical analysis
The bears even pushed the pair below the 1.0250 support zone. A low was formed near 1.0071 and the pair started a minor upside correction. It tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.0614 swing high to 1.0071 low.
On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near the 1.0250 zone. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.0280 on the same chart.
A clear move above the trend line might call for a test of the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.0614 swing high to 1.0071 low at 1.0345. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the 1.0450 resistance.
If there is no recovery wave above the 1.0250 resistance, the pair might resume its decline. The main support sits near the 1.0050 level. A downside break below the 1.0050 support could send the pair further lower.
Titan FX is registered and regulated in New Zealand under FSP388647. Our global headquarters and operational hub is located in Auckland, New Zealand.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable below 1.0150 amid broad USD demand
EUR/USD is consolidating the downside below 1.0150, eyeing the 1.0100 level. The US dollar remains strongly bid amid strong NFP-led aggressive Fed tightening expectations and a downbeat mood. The European gas crisis is likely to keep the euro pressured.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1950 amid firmer USD, UK politics
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1950, undermined by a broadly firmer US dollar and the UK's leadership uncertainty. Rishi Sunak seems to be leading the Conservative Party succession race. The policy divergence and recession fears will also remain in play ahead of Bailey's testimony.
Gold sees downside below $1,740, spotlight is on US Inflation
Gold price is displaying a lackluster performance, downside looks likely as DXY reclaims day’s high. The precious metal is on the verge of witnessing a downside break of the week-old consolidation.
Assessing the risk-reward ratio for this Cardano price setup
Cardano price has been consolidating since the second week of June with no signs of a clear breakout. However, ADA seems to have formed a bullish reversal setup that could be the key to escaping the ranging markets.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!