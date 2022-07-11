Key highlights

EUR/USD traded sharply lower below the 1.0250 support.

A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.0280 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD technical analysis

The bears even pushed the pair below the 1.0250 support zone. A low was formed near 1.0071 and the pair started a minor upside correction. It tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.0614 swing high to 1.0071 low.

On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near the 1.0250 zone. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.0280 on the same chart.

A clear move above the trend line might call for a test of the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.0614 swing high to 1.0071 low at 1.0345. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the 1.0450 resistance.

If there is no recovery wave above the 1.0250 resistance, the pair might resume its decline. The main support sits near the 1.0050 level. A downside break below the 1.0050 support could send the pair further lower.