Key highlights
- EUR/USD attempted a minor upside correction from 1.0635.
- It traded above a key bearish trend line with resistance near 1.0700 on the 4-hour chart.
EUR/USD technical analysis
Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair traded as low as 1.0635, and settled well below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).
Recently, there was a minor upside correction above the 1.0700 level. The pair traded above a key bearish trend line with resistance near 1.0700 on the same chart. However, the bears were active near the 1.0800 zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours).
The next major resistance is near 1.0820, above which the pair could rise toward the 1.0850 level. If there is no wave above 1.0800, the pair could dip toward 1.0635.
The next major support is near the 1.0620 level. If there is a downside break below the 1.0620 support, the pair could decline toward the 1.0550 support.
