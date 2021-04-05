Key Highlights
- EUR/USD extended its decline below 1.1800 and tested the 1.1700 region.
- A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.1825 on the 4-hours chart.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair even broke the 1.1750 support zone. It traded as low as 1.1704, and settled well below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
Recently, there was a minor upside correction above the 1.1750 level. The pair surpassed the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.1946 swing high to 1.1704 low.
However, the pair is still trading well below the 1.1800 and 1.1850 resistance levels. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.1825 on the same chart. The trend line is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.1946 swing high to 1.1704 low.
To move into a positive, EUR/USD must break the trend line and then settle above 1.1850. If not, there is a risk of more losses below 1.1700 and 1.1680.
