Key Highlights
- EUR/USD started an upside correction from the 1.1700 region.
- It broke a key bearish trend line with resistance near 1.1745 on the 4-hours chart.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair recovered above the 1.1740 and 1.1750 resistance levels. There was also a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near 1.1745.
The pair surpassed the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the 1.1908 swing high to 1.1705 low. However, it is now facing a strong resistance near the 1.1800 zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).
The 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the 1.1908 swing high to 1.1705 low is also near 1.1807. The next key resistance could be 1.1815 and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
To move into a positive zone, EUR/USD must break the 1.1800 and 1.1815 resistance levels. In the stated case, it could recover towards the 1.1900 resistance.
If not, there is a risk of a fresh decline from 1.1800. The key support is now near 1.1750, below which the pair is likely to visit 1.1700.
Titan FX is registered and regulated in New Zealand under FSP388647. Our global headquarters and operational hub is located in Auckland, New Zealand.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 11-week-old hurdle around 1.1800
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1800, after positing the heaviest daily gains in three months, amid early Asian session on Monday. EUR/USD bulls battle 21-DMA after Friday’s upbeat performance. 50-DMA adds to the upside barriers, yearly bottom challenges sellers.
GBP/USD struggles on the way to 1.3900 as coronavirus, Brexit battle softer USD
GBP/USD remains on the front foot, recently sideways, around 1.3870 during Monday’s initial Asian session. The cable jumped the most since late July on broad US dollar weakness the previous day. However, challenges from Brexit and coronavirus seem to probe the pair bulls of late.
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 11-week-old hurdle around 1.1800
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1800, after positing the heaviest daily gains in three months, amid early Asian session on Monday. EUR/USD bulls battle 21-DMA after Friday’s upbeat performance. 50-DMA adds to the upside barriers, yearly bottom challenges sellers.
Shiba Inu price takes another jab at $0.0000112 as ShibaSwap rewards program delays
Shiba Inu price saw a period of extended stagnation while most of the cryptocurrency market rallied. However, this stagnation proved to be an accumulation and was followed by explosive price action.
Will the RBNZ edge out Norges bank to be the first high-income country to hike rates next week?
The key driving force in the foreign exchange market that has lifted the dollar is a reconsideration of the trajectory of Fed policy. One of the reasons we suggested that the Fed had been reluctant to talk formally about tapering was that ...