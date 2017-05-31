EUR/USD: recovering ground, fresh highs at sight

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1217

The EUR/USD pair recovered its bullish stance, trading some 50 pips below its 2017 high ahead of Wall Street's opening, despite news coming from the EU were, to say the least, soft. Inflation in the Euro area unexpectedly grew below expectations, according to preliminary estimates, with the YoY figure coming in at 1.4%, well below the previous 1.9%, and even below the 1.5% expected. The figure in a red light, as the weak number backs Draghi's case to maintain tapering beyond 2018. Nevertheless, persistent dollar's weakness keeps weighing more, particularly among European traders, as the greenback usually gets some favor after US opening, although not enough to reverse the dominant trend.

In the US, focus will be on the Chicago PMI index, Pending Home Sales and the Fed's Beige Book, this last probably offering some hints over the upcoming Central Bank's move.

The intraday technical picture favors the upside, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price keeps advancing above an anyway still horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators hold within positive territory, but lost upward strength. The pair topped so far at 1.1228, the level to surpass to see an extension up to 1.1267, the yearly high posted earlier this month. Beyond this last, 1.1300 is the next bullish target. Pullbacks should remain contained by the 1.1160 support, to keep the bullish trend in place.

Support levels: 1.1200 1.1160 1.1120

Resistance levels: 1.1230 1.1265 1.1300

