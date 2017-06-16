EUR/USD: recovering ground, but upside limited at this stage

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1180

The EUR/USD pair is in recovery mode this Friday, albeit with moderated moves across the board after a long Central Banks' week and ahead of more political jitters in the UK, with Brexit negotiations starting next Monday. Dollar's strength, triggered by the Fed last Wednesday, eased after London's opening, but neutral data coming from the EU kept the pair in range. May final inflation readings came in line with expectations, with annual inflation down to 1.4% from previous 1.9%. Core annual inflation beat expectations of 0.9%, but resulted at 1.0%, well below the ECB's ideal. In the US, housing data disappointed ahead of Wall Street's opening, with housing starts in May accounting for 1.092M, well below previous an expected, whilst building permits also plunged, up by just 1.168M.

Technically, the 4 hour chart shows that the upward potential is limited, as the price stands below its 20 and 100 SMAs, whilst technical indicators lost upward strength within negative territory, after recovering from oversold readings. Still a decline seems unlikely given soft US data, although the pair would need to regain the 1.1210 region to be able to extend its advance in this last trading day of the week.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1110 1.1075

Resistance levels: 1.1210 1.1260 1.1300

