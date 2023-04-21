Share:

The extremely limited range of variation seen in the last five days remains as the pair is stuck between the 1,09 and 1,10 levels and is having a hard time finding any direction.

On Thursday the behavior of the market confirmed the thoughts as mentioned in yesterday's article as the pair did not show any significant direction, the range of variation was limited and without any significant surprise in the announcements the trading remained between the levels of 1,09 -1,10.

As the confusion remains investors are avoiding taking significant bets in favor to one or to the other currency and are waiting for a clearer picture to make a decisions.

Yesterday did not give any surprise as the announcements were within the expected while President Lagarde maintained the same rhetoric recalling the aggressive thoughts of Ecb regarding to fight the inflation, but without this being anything new.

The exchange rate continues to be highly sensitive to macroeconomic news announcements as through them investors try to detect the future intentions mainly of the Fed as the corresponding Εcb's next step are relatively full discounted.

On today's agenda stand out the indicators for the economic activity of the manufacturing and services sector in Europe and the United States which show the economic growth prospects and are closely monitored by the two Central Banks.

From the eurozone side already announced within the forecast without affecting the course of the pair for now while greater sensitivity is expected later in the afternoon from the announcement in US.

As the general picture of the market remains the same I have nothing to add to my basic strategy and although the pair looks trapped between the 1,09 1,10 levels this will not last long and I would avoid any position at these levels.