Having recovered over 400 basis points from the low of 1.0350 on May 13, The exchange rate showed signs of fatigue and found significant resistance at the level of 1,0780.

Many market players may have thought that the exchange rate had found its lows and now a strong uptrend will bring prices back to better levels, possibly above the level of 1,10.

However, the landscape remains extremely murky for the European economy with inflation hitting new highs and concerns for the European economy intensifying. The further uptrend of the single European currency recovery may be called into question again.

One of the key questions for the European Bank's decision in July to raise the key interest rate by 25 or 50 basis points remains.

Surely an aggressive move with an increase of 50 basis points will enhance the prospects of the exchange rate to better levels.

But this decision is late to come and in the meantime speculation is looking for direction.

As much Ukraine case monopolizes developments in the eurozone situation and the additional negative complications that may occur, the single European currency is in the sights of speculators.

Exchange rate seems to be moving in the channel that has created by a weekly chart since February 2022 with Monday's highs coming to mark the upper range of this.

A temporary broke to this level may confirm those who believe upward momentum will continue.

But the chance of a trap is significant and the temporary broke is more likely to come from hitting stop loss orders by market players who have been repositioned with significant short positions.

Although I believe that in the medium to long term the exchange rate will clearly return to the level above 1,10 to 1,15 it is quite possible before this is done, to try again lower levels with the corresponding traps now being ready to set in the levels of the previous low ( 1.0350 ).

History has shown that when The central bankers start and make statements about the weakness or great strength of the currency represented by each central bank, Then comes the time when there are significant speculative moves which are then aimed to test the resilience and intentions of the central bank. And let us not forget President Lagarde would not like to see the pair below 1 to 1.