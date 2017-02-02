EUR/USD: ready to break higher

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0809

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD

The EUR/USD pair posted a fresh 2017 high of 1.0818 this Thursday, on persistent dollar's weakness. Despite the advance, the pair remains within a tight intraday range, unable to rally beyond a critical resistance area in spite of better-than-expected EU December PPI figures, as inflation a factory levels rose by 0.7% in the month, beating expectations of a 0.4% advance. Compared to a year earlier, inflation rose by 1.6% against previous 0.1% and expectations of 1.3%. In the US, weekly unemployment claims fell down to 246K for the week ending January 27, whilst Nonfarm Productivity rose in the last quarter of 2016 to 1.3%, above market's forecast but below a previous upwardly revised 3.5%. Finally, the US unit labor cost, also for the last quarter of 2016, rose by less than expected, up to 1.7% from a previously revised 0.2%. Overall, US employment data supports FED's view of solid job's sector, but is not enough to revert the negative tone of the American currency.

From a technical point of view and according to the 1 hour chart, the risk of a downward move seems limited, given that the pair remains above a bullish 20 SMA currently reinforcing the 1.0770 support area, whilst technical indicators head north within positive territory. In the 4 hours chart, the price is also developing above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators hold near overbought levels, but losing upward strength. Nevertheless and with the pair a few pips below the 1.0820 level, the 50% retracement of its November/January decline, the risk remains towards the upside, with scope to extend its rally up to 1.0930 during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.0770 1.0710 1.0660

Resistance levels: 1.0840 1.0845 1.0890

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2557

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD

The GBP/USD plunged after BOE's monetary policy meeting, as policy makers seemed little concerned over rising inflation. Carney & Co. left rates and the APP unchanged, and upwardly revised their growth forecast for this year and the next, but maintained their inflation forecast unchanged for this year and the next. Also, Governor Carney reiterated that "monetary policy can respond, in either direction, to changes to the economic outlook as they unfold to ensure a sustainable return of inflation to the 2 percent target," but given that he seems to be in no rush to rise rates, the Pound plummeted. The pair fell down to 1.2536 before bouncing some on downward exhaustion as it fell over 170 pips from its daily high, but technically remains bearish, having broken below the 1.2600 mark and with the 1 hour chart showing that the price is well below a bearish 20 SMA, and indicators near oversold territory. In the 4 hours chart, the price is breaking below its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators turned sharply lower, and the particularly the RSI anticipates some further slides, having broken below its 50 line.

Support levels: 1.2535 1.2500 1.2479

Resistance levels: 1.2590 1.2630 1.2665

USD/JPY Current price: 112.12

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY

Bearish breakout around the corner. The USD/JPY pair remains under selling pressure, approaching the critical 112.00 support area ahead of Wall Street's opening. Mixed employment US data failed to support the greenback, undermined by a neutral FOMC and Trump's administration comments against a stronger dollar. Short term, the 1 hour chart shows that price is below its 100 and 200 SMAs, at 113.70, whilst technical indicators have resumed their declines, now nearing oversold territory. In the 4 hours chart, technical readings also favor the downside, with the price well below a bearish 100 SMA and technical indicators hovering within bearish territory. The pair has a huge support around 112.00, the 38.2% retracement of the November/December rally, already tested this week. A downward extension below it should trigger stops and see the bearish momentum accelerate, with the next bearish target and strong support at 111.20, the 100 DMA.

Support levels: 112.00 111.65 111.20

Resistance levels: 112.45 112.80 113.25