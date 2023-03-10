The single European currency as quite expected was kept in a narrow range of variation in view of the very important news later in the day on the new jobs in the United States.
As i mentioned in yesterday's article it would be very difficult for the European currency to find a strong upward momentum ahead of the important announcements and any move above the 1,06 level would probably provide a good level to buy the US currency.
Indeed, the European currency is struggling to secure the levels of 1,06 as twice when it approached and passed it, it find it dificult to maintain these levels.
Although the statements of Fed's chairman a few days earlier showed that the scene is changing and the US currency is likely to find further upward momentum, today's announcement has stood as a brake as some numbers if will disappoint will be able to erase the environment which has been created in favor of the US currency.
The conservative attitude hold by most participants in the foreign exchange market before the US jobs news is also confirmed by the fact that although the stock indices have entered an environment of pressure the US currency has so far not benefited from this , although it traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.
At the same time, US Treasury yields showed a slight decline, which in turn acted as a slight weight on the US currency.
It's important to remember that the Fed chairman's remarks , simply widened bets that the Fed would raise key interest rates by 50 basis points at its next meeting. Τhe confusion remains in the market , that's why the European currency managed to react and successfully defend the level of 1,05 and with a mild upward momentum to have re-approached 1,06.
Its understandably ahead of announcements later in the day a wait-and-see attitude is the most appropriate consideration.
There are estimates for an increase of 200,000 jobs, and any number that will surprise is most likely to create very strong direction.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is treading water just below the 1.0600 mark ahead of the European open. The pair is defending minor gains amid a rebound in the US Dollar, as risk sentiment sours ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls data and ECB Chief Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.1950 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.1950 area in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the real GDP grew by 0.3% in January, surpassing the market expectation of 0.1%. On a negative note, Industrial and Manufacturing Production contracted.
Gold rebounds from $1,830 as USD Index turns subdued
Gold price (XAU/USD) has delivered a break above the consolidation formed in a $2 range in the Asian session. On a broader note, the precious metal is inside the woods as $1,825-1,836 range consolidation is still intact ahead of the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
Could Voyager’s selling spree drive Ethereum price further into the ground?
Bankrupt crypto lender platform Voyager has reportedly offloaded $350 million worth of assets over the last six weeks. The company still has $151 million in ETH and roughly $50 million in Shiba Inu Coin, which could hit the exchanges, triggering another sell-off.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for the Fed, USD and stocks reactions, with probabilities Premium
"A decision has not been made" – Fed Chair Powell's attempt to soothe market worries about a potential 50 bps hike in two weeks has only raised expectations for the upcoming report.