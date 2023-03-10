Share:

The single European currency as quite expected was kept in a narrow range of variation in view of the very important news later in the day on the new jobs in the United States.

As i mentioned in yesterday's article it would be very difficult for the European currency to find a strong upward momentum ahead of the important announcements and any move above the 1,06 level would probably provide a good level to buy the US currency.

Indeed, the European currency is struggling to secure the levels of 1,06 as twice when it approached and passed it, it find it dificult to maintain these levels.

Although the statements of Fed's chairman a few days earlier showed that the scene is changing and the US currency is likely to find further upward momentum, today's announcement has stood as a brake as some numbers if will disappoint will be able to erase the environment which has been created in favor of the US currency.

The conservative attitude hold by most participants in the foreign exchange market before the US jobs news is also confirmed by the fact that although the stock indices have entered an environment of pressure the US currency has so far not benefited from this , although it traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.

At the same time, US Treasury yields showed a slight decline, which in turn acted as a slight weight on the US currency.

It's important to remember that the Fed chairman's remarks , simply widened bets that the Fed would raise key interest rates by 50 basis points at its next meeting. Τhe confusion remains in the market , that's why the European currency managed to react and successfully defend the level of 1,05 and with a mild upward momentum to have re-approached 1,06.

Its understandably ahead of announcements later in the day a wait-and-see attitude is the most appropriate consideration.

There are estimates for an increase of 200,000 jobs, and any number that will surprise is most likely to create very strong direction.