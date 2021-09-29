We are seeing several factors leading to risk-off moods in markets this week, with the recent energy crisis, Evergrande uncertainty and US debt ceiling dragging indices down while boosting the safe haven Dollar. However, investors await some important central banker speeches during today's ECB round table where the heads of ECB, FED, BOE and BOJ will have a chance to express their views and potential economic outlooks. While central bankers continue to play a key role in market sentiment in recent times, today's event could have a significant impact on both stock markets and forex trading as the dollar continues to gain strength with the increasing chance of a change in monetary policy as inflation rises and supply issues continue to worsen.
BRC Shop index falls in September while pressure mounts
While today's BRC Shop price index saw overall prices fall in September, it remains clear that several factors are now impacting consumers' prices. Some of these include rising transport costs, labour shortages and commodity costs while some non-food products are experiencing the highest rate of inflation since 2018. While it is very likely that prices will continue to rise, government intervention could help alleviate the potential impact on consumers. This could be an essential step that must be taken in order to support a post-pandemic economic recovery which has encountered several unexpected hurdles so far.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
