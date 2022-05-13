EUR/USD technical analysis
-
The price hit the support.
-
The price could go higher.
-
Profit-taking around 1.0370.
-
1.0476 could be next.
Daily chart EUR/USD
1. Swing high.
2. Point 2 Order block.
3. Mini swing high.
4. Price at support.
5. Swing target if 1.0360 holds.
The EUR/USD has reached support as I suggested in the latest EUR/USD analysis. At this point we can see that the price is hitting the M L3/Q L5 and we should see a potential move up. If the market continues with a retracement, look for 1.0476 as the final target for the day. In the case that 1.0360 holds, swing target might be 1.0706.
