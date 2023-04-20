Share:

The single European currency continues to trade between the 1,09 and 1,10 levels as the absence of major macroeconomic news creates bars for the exchange rate to take any significant direction.

As expected and quite aptly stated in yesterday's article, Wednesday was quite predictable as there was nothing major on the agenda the pair was limited to trading between the 1,09 and 1,10 levels with small swings in either direction.

Various statements by officials of the two Central banks were on the same wavelength as the latest rhetoric from both sides without spring any surprise, with the European central bank poised to hike the rates at its next meeting, which is completely discounted in the markets.

At the same time, the environment around the Fed's intentions remains murky as bets are divided on whether the central bank will raise interest rates by 25 basis points in May.

Today's agenda is of some interest as we have President Lagarde's speech and at least two Fed's officials who in turn may give some fresh news on future Fed's moves , but also various announcements of macroeconomic figures such as the Eurozone Consumer Confidence index, the weekly jobless claims and Existing home sales in US.

Without some major surprise in today's announcements and speeches the general picture of the market will most likely remain the same , the pair will struggle to find any direction and the temporary stay between the levels of 1,09 and 1,10 with small deviations remains the most likely scenario.

While possible further pressures on the euro may give the negative climate that is beginning to appear in the international stock markets that may lead to temporary purchases of the dollar which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.