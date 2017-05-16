EUR/USD: rally set to continue despite overbought conditions

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1062

Dollar's weakness remains as the main theme across the FX board, with the EUR/USD soaring to fresh 2017 highs, despite local data failed to surprise. The pair trades near its daily high at 1.1061 ahead of Wall Street's opening, looking overbought intraday, but with plenty of room to go in bigger time frames. Earlier today, the EU released its preliminary Q1 GDP, which came in line with expectations at 0.5%. The German ZEW survey showed that business confidence remains strong, although the index rose by less than expected this May, up to 20.6 from previous 19.5, mostly backed by a strong advance in the assessment of the current conditions. Sentiment for the whole region also improved, up to 35.1 from previous 26.3. In the US, housing data disappointed, further fueling the advance in the pair, with building permits down to 1.229M from previous 1.26M, and housing starts also down in April, accounting for 1.172M vs. previous 1.203M. Still pending of release in the US are industrial figures for April.

Technically, the rally has left intraday indicators in extreme overbought territory, with those in the 4 hours chart now losing upward momentum. Nevertheless, and given that the pair keeps advancing, there's room for an extension up to 1.1100/20 during the upcoming hours, where some profit taking could trigger a short-lived downward corrective movement. A daily close above this last should favor additional gains towards a long term static resistance at 1.1260 for the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.1045 1.1000 1.0965

Resistance levels: 1.1110 1.1140 1.1185

