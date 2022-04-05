Overview

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD index, and a complete top down analysis of the EURUSD.

EUR/USD weekly

Weekly support at 1.0806, resistance at 1.1121 and 1.1186.

Weekly chart is in a downtrend. Price has rallied for three weeks and failed at the 1.1186 weekly resistance level. A week down this week will confirm the formation of a lower top.

EUR/USD daily

Daily support at 1.0961, 1.0945, and 1.0900, resistance at 1.1106 and 1.1137.

Daily chart remains in an uptrend but price has strongly reversed from the 1.1186 weekly resistance level. Price breaking below 1.0945 last week’s low will confirm a new downtrend on the daily chart.

Looking to sell a rally on the 4 hour chart as price moves down to retest the 1.0900 daily support level.

Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.

Short term target 1.0806 weekly support, long term target 1.0635 monthly support.

This content may have been written by a third party. ACY makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any third-party. This content is information only, and does not constitute financial, investment or other advice on which you can rely.