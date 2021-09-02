Thursday's string of rallies continued in Forex markets, where EURUSD rose to its highest level in over 3-weeks.
The world’s most traded currency pair hit an intraday high of 1.1871 earlier today, which is the weakest USD has been against the Euro since August 4th.
Strength in the Euro comes as the reports continue to flood markets that the ECB could soon begin to taper its bond purchasing programme.
Many now wait to see how USD will react on Friday, as we await the release of the latest Non-farm payrolls report.
As of writing, EURUSD was trading at 1.1865.
Bitcoin climbs to 1-week high above $50,000
During today’s session, the world’s largest cryptocurrency rose to its highest level in over a week, after several days of consolidation.
BTCUSD rose to an intraday day high of $50,384 in Thursday’s trading session, which is its highest point since August 23rd.
The rally comes after a recent frenzy within the Decentralised Finance space (DeFi), with several tokens like Cardano showing promise.
Aside from Bitcoin, Ethereum has been up by as much as 6% since yesterday, as it looks set to reclaim $4,000.
In 2021, Ethereum has outperformed BTC, and is currently up over 400% compared to Bitcoin’s gains of over 70%.
