Overview
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and complete Top-Down Analysis of the EURUSD.
EUR/USD monthly
Monthly support at 1.1704, resistance at 1.2266.
On the monthly chart the trend is now down. Price has put in a lower top and lower bottom. MACD has also crossed down confirming the change in trend.
EUR/USD weekly
Weekly support at 1.1664, resistance at 1.1908.
Price has rallied back to 1.1908 weekly resistance. The 1.1908 weekly resistance level could be where price stops for the next decline in line with the long-term weekly double top pattern.
EUR/USD daily
Daily support at 1.1804, resistance at 1.1900, and 1.1908.
Daily chart trend is up but on Friday price rejected the 1.1908 weekly/daily resistance level. A double top pattern may start to form at this level during the trading week.
Price failing at the 1.1900 daily resistance area would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the weekly double top pattern.
Short term target would be 1.1704 monthly support. Should this level be clearly broken the long-term price projection target for the weekly double top pattern remains at 1.1165.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher towards 1.1900 amid softer USD, ECB hopes
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1900 amid fresh US dollar weakness, as the risk-on trading dominates. Firmer Treasury yields could limit the upside in the pair. ECB hawks brace for Thursday, falling covid cases add to the market’s optimism. Eurozone GDP revision, German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBPUSD eases back below 1.3850 as US dollar finds footing
GBP/USD is edging lower below the 1.3850 mark as the US dollar index stalls its renewed downside. Brexit continues to weigh on trade, as the UK extends Northern Ireland’s grace periods. The focus remains on the USD price-action and Brexit news amid a light data docket.
Gold's post-NFP move up falters near $1,832-34 hurdle
Gold kicked off the new week on a softer note and eroded a part of Friday's strong gains to the highest level since mid-July. Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and weighed on the commodity. The downside remains cushioned, warranting some caution for bearish traders.
Solana, Ethereum dominate crypto inflows as institutional demand for altcoins skyrocket
Cryptocurrency investment products witnessed an inflow of $98 million last week, marking the third consecutive week, indicating that investor sentiment has continued to be positive. Solana witnessed a record in inflows last week, doubling its total inflows year-to-date.
The dollar story ahead of ECB
The US and Canadian markets are closed today for Labor Day hence ıt will be a quiet start to a week that is busy with central bank decisions and a lot of Fed speakers. It will give one more day to ruminate over the August jobs report.