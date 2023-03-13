Key highlights
- EUR/USD climbed higher above the 1.0680 resistance zone.
- Gold price surged above the $1,850 and $1,860 resistance levels.
EUR/USD technical analysis
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair gained pace above the 1.0650 resistance and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). Besides, the pair broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near 1.0675.
It opened the doors for more gains above the 1.0680 resistance and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). The pair is now trading above the 1.0700 level
An immediate resistance is near the 1.0740 level. It is near the 1.236 Fib extension level of the downward move from the 1.0697 swing high to 1.0525 low. The next major resistance is near the 1.0800 level.
A clear move above the 1.0800 resistance might start another increase towards the 1.0920 zone. Any more gains might send the pair towards 1.1000.
On the downside, an immediate support is near the 1.0700. The next major support is near the 1.0680 level, below which there is a risk of a move towards the 1.0630 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).
AUD/USD jumps toward 0.6700 as risk rebounds on SVB rescue plan
AUD/USD bulls are in the market and head toward the 0.6700 mark, as the US Dollar sell-off extends on a recovery in risk sentiment and heightened expectations of a slower pace of Fed rate hikes. All eyes remain on Tuesday's US CPI data.
EUR/USD bulls cheer SVB-led risk-on mood, easing hawkish Fed bets to cross 1.0700, US inflation, ECB eyed
EUR/USD prints three-day uptrend above 1.0700 as firmer sentiment weighs on the US Dollar. US regulators’ efforts to tame financial markets risk from SVB, Signature Bank favor risk profile on Monday. US CPI, ECB eyed for clear directions, consumer-centric data also appear important to watch.
Acceptance above $1,900 is critical for Gold, US CPI in focus Premium
Gold has set off the week on a solid footing this Monday, having hit the highest level in six weeks just shy of the $1,900 mark. Revival of dovish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations amid mixed United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data and the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) fallout have weighed significantly on the United States Dollar (USD) while boosting the Gold price.
Coinbase assures recovery of customer funds, as Circle mints $407 million USDC
The United States-based (US) crypto exchange, Coinbase, revealed that it has $240 million stuck at the now-defunct Signature Bank. This marks the collapse of the third bank last week, which started with Silvergate and was soon followed by Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
SVB: Sigh of relief
Investors and, as importantly, SVB depositors with accounts above $250,000 heaved an enormous sigh of relief after the calvary arrived (US financial regulators) with a backstop in tow that should mitigate the fear that households and businesses would flee smaller lenders en masse.