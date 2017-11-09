EUR/USD: quiet start to a busy week

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1987

The EUR/USD pair trades lower in range, struggling below the 1.2000 threshold ahead of the US opening, as the dollar gains' some ground against its European rival, on improved market's sentiment. The dollar gapped higher, particularly against safe havens gold and yen, as the damage provoked by Hurricane Irma in the US seems to be less terrible than initially estimated, and as North Korea passed through the weekend without new missile tests. The pair is down for the day, but confined to a tight 40 pips range, as the macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer. Nevertheless, the week will be quite entertained from the fundamental point of view, with multiple releases which include German and US inflation, EU industrial production and trade balance, among other reports. In the meantime, sentiment will remain as a key market motor ahead of Fed's monetary policy meeting next September 19-20th.

From a technical point of view the pair keeps retreating from a fresh 2017 high of 1.2092 reached after ECB's announcement last Thursday, and the short term picture indicates that it could fall further, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is trying to break below a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head sharply south, but still within positive territory. Further slides, below the 1.1980 mark may favor a deeper correction, with the next intraday supports at 1.1950 and 1.1910, although the longer term, dominant bullish trend remains firm in place, and speculative interest will likely take the retracement as a new opportunity to add to longs.

Support levels: 1.1980 1.1950 1.1910

Resistance levels: 1.2005 1.2035 1.2070

