The European currency is under intense pressure as the developments from the president Putin on a possible escalation in Ukraine strength the US currency , as traditionally function as a safe-haven currency.

The possible holding of a referendum to bring the democracies of the Donbas region into the Russian federation heightens the concern that now the Russia federation will escalate the war front as it will be invoked as an excuse that this territory in now part of Russia.

The stock markets continued to accept losses yesterday as the general feeling of risk is increased.

Macroeconomic data announced yesterday in US on the construction of new homes did not disappoint and are able to support the aggressive policy of the Fed.

We are waiting that today will be characterized by intense volatility as the Fed's decision later in the evening is expected to monopolize the interest of investors.

The Euro is under intense pressure, but we believe that these will be limited as we get closer to the time of the Fed's announcement and the prices are hardly at that time will be below the last time lows of 0.9860.

Currently the market appears to be heavily discounting heightened risk sentiment and the Fed's interest rate hikes with possible aggressive rhetoric.

Potential divergence and any disappointment from Fed will result the European currency reacting strong and retracing to higher levels.

I expect to repeat my favorite strategy as i believe that dips that we see and that may follow, they will have a controlled duration and the reactions of the euro will appear again.