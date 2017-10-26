EUR/USD: "prudent" Draghi sends EUR lower

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1733

The ECB unveiled its latest monetary policy decision, which was largely anticipated by speculative interest but anyway triggered a downward leg in the EUR/USD pair to 1.1737. Draghi & Co. left rates unchanged as largely expected, and announced a reduction of their bond-buying program to €30B per month from current €60B, starting in January 2018, and up to September 2018. The accompanying statement was overall dovish, as the "large majority" of members preferred to keep bond buys open-ended, while Draghi reiterated its pledge to keep rates lower "well-past" the end of QE. In the middle of the ECB's events, rumors made the rounds that US President Trump will decide between Powell and Taylor, both lean to the hawkish side, to replace Yellen as Fed's head. The greenback spiked with the rumors, but the movement was short-lived.

As Wall Street kicks in, opening the day higher, the pair trades at fresh daily lows in the 1.1730 region, and looks poised to extend its decline, as in the 4 hours chart, the Asian session rally was contained by a bearish 20 SMA, with the price now back below the shorter ones, and technical indicators heading south almost vertically within bearish territory. Still trading in familiar ranges, the pair would need to break below 1.1720 to extend its decline further, with 1.1690 and 1.1660 as the next probable bearish targets.

Support levels: 1.1720 1.1690 1.1660

Resistance levels: 1.1825 1.1860 1.1900

