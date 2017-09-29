EUR/USD: profit taking exacerbates the upward correction

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1827

The EUR/USD pair extends its advance for a second consecutive day, reaching highs in the 1.1820 region after the release of US inflation data. The core personal consumption expenditure price index rose by just 0.1% in August, below market's forecast of 0.2%, and unchanged from July. The YoY figure remained at 1.4%, missing market's expectations of an uptick to 1.5%. EU preliminary September CPI released earlier today, was also a miss, as compared to a year earlier, inflation rose by 1.5%, matching previous month's reading but below expectations of 1.6%, while the core figure fell down to 1.1%, from previous 1.2% and the expected 1.3%.

The pair has reached now the 50% retracement of its weekly decline, gaining upward traction short-term, although still 100 pips below the high set on Monday. Being the last day of the month, market players may take their chances to take some profits out of the table of this latest dollar's rally, exacerbating the ongoing upward corrective movement. The 4 hours chart shows that the price has managed to extend its advance above a still bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators gain bullish momentum within positive territory, supporting an upcoming extension up to 1.1850. Beyond this last, the pair will likely extend towards the 1.1900 figure, but selling interest around it will probably cap the advance.

Support levels: 1.1720 1.1695 1.1660

Resistance levels: 1.1810 1.1850 1.1895

