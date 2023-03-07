The single European currency is on the threshold of the 1,07 level having tried three times in the last 15 hours to break this crucial level.
As I mentioned in yesterday's article the pair remained trapped at the level of 1,05-1,07 and although the European currency recorded some gains during yesterday's day the exchange rate remains in this range trading mode.
Yesterday's agenda did not provide any major surprises and helped to keep the pair below the 1,07 levels as the European currency received a support only from the good mood in the international stock markets and the limited fall in US bond yields.
Today's speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is of particular interest as there is an increased possibility that depending on the Fed Chairman's statements the temporary equilibrium environment the pair has entered will change.
As is well known and I have mentioned it several times, the course of the exchange rate is completely linked to the policy followed by the two main central banks.
As the outlook for the European Central Bank's next move is clearer with a 50 basis point rates hike fully known and discounted by the market, remains significant questions about the Fed's intentions.
There already some bets giving chances close to 20-30% that at its next meeting the Fed will announce an increase of 50 basis points, which of course will be a pleasant surprise for those who bet in favor of the US currency.
Any statement and rhetoric from president Powell which will strengthen this outlook is expected to favor the US currency and take it far away from the levels of 1,07.
The behavior of the market during yesterday's day broadly confirmed my thinking as the pair maintained at 1,05-1,07 range as I had estimated , giving the opportunity for conservative buying of the US currency on the threshold of 1,07.
With the pair now slightly retreating below the 1,07 level and ahead of the Fed Chairman's important speech, profit-taking and a wait-and-see stance would be the suggested thinking.
