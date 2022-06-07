Overview

A complete top down analysis of the EURUSD.

EUR/USD monthly

Monthly support at 1.0635, 1.0522, 1.0462, and 1.0340, resistance at 1.0879.

Monthly chart is in a downtrend and has tested the 1.0340 major monthly support level.

EUR/USD weekly

Weekly support at 1.0349, resistance at 1.0727 and 1.0806.

Weekly chart is in a downtrend. Price has rallied for three weeks and has tested the 1.0727 weekly resistance level. Is this where the rally finishes for the next decline?

EUR/USD daily

Daily support at 1.0642 and 1.0627, resistance at 1.0757.

Daily chart has formed a lower top confirming the reversal from the 1.0757 daily resistance level.

Looking to sell a rally on the 4 hour chart, targeting a break back below the 1.0635 monthly support level for a move back down to retest the 1.0340 monthly support level.