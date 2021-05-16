Kumo break out after price breaks above Tekan sen.

Better entry point when the price reaches 1.214863.

EUR/USD seems to be in a bullish mode today while a confirmed Ichimoku Kumo break is active.

As we see all the lines out of the cloud and the price looking strong for now.

A good indication that the price may continue its strong momentum is the fact that Kijun sen is in bullish formation by looking upwards. What we need to see before considering any bullish decision is the price to reach and close above the 1.214863 level.

By doing that we additionally getting a confirmed Tekan sen break- out meaning that a strong resistance will be out.