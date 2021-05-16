-
Kumo break out after price breaks above Tekan sen.
-
Better entry point when the price reaches 1.214863.
EUR/USD seems to be in a bullish mode today while a confirmed Ichimoku Kumo break is active.
As we see all the lines out of the cloud and the price looking strong for now.
A good indication that the price may continue its strong momentum is the fact that Kijun sen is in bullish formation by looking upwards. What we need to see before considering any bullish decision is the price to reach and close above the 1.214863 level.
By doing that we additionally getting a confirmed Tekan sen break- out meaning that a strong resistance will be out.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 87% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. The above materials are considered marketing communications and do not reflect independent investment research or a solicitation of advice or recommendations pursuant to compliance within the existing regulatory structure and licensing. Finmarket, operated by KDNA shall not accept any responsibility for any losses of traders in Forex or CFD products due to the use and content of the relevant information prescribed herein.
EUR/USD hovers above 1.21 as US Treasury yields ease
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150 but off the lows, as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
