- EUR/USD clinched fresh yearly peaks around 1.1965 on Tuesday.
- The FOMC minutes due later today could set the tone for the dollar.
The July-August rally in EUR/USD remains well and sound for yet another session on Wednesday, now reclaiming the area above 1.19 the figure and recording at the same time fresh tops in levels last seen in May 2018.
Exactly on the opposite side, the dollar’s sell-off stays everything but abated and it is already challenging the key support at the 92.00 level, area also last visited more than two years ago. Indeed, investors’ preference for riskier assets remains bolstered by hopes of a quick and strong economic recovery as well as the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Moving forward, the greenback is forecasted to remain under the microscope in light of the release of the FOMC minutes later in the NA session.
Near-term Technical Outlook
EUR/USD has surpassed the key barrier at 1.19 the figure and advanced to fresh tops near 1.1970 on Tuesday, just to face some correction lower so far on Wednesday. The continuation of the bull run should see the psychological 1.20 neighbourhood re-tested in the short-term horizon. On the opposite side, the pair is navigating the overbought territory, which could morph into some interim correction in the near-term. That said, the 1.1700/1.1690 band is expected to offer solid contention in case sellers regain some (temporary) control.
