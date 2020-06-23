- EUR/USD gains further ground on dollar weakness and tests 1.1300.
- Upbeat PMIs in core Euroland lend extra legs to the single currency.
The risk-on sentiment continues to support the upbeat momentum in EUR/USD on turnaround Tuesday, extending at the same time the bounce off last week’s lows in the 1.1170/65 band.
Indeed, the pair is seeing its upside intensified in the first half of the week in response to auspicious news on a potential treatment for the coronavirus, this time developed by biotech Gilead Sciences, coupled with hopes ‘V-shaped’ economic recovery and better-than-expected flash PMIs in core Euroland, which support the latter.
Later on Tuesday, the focus of attention is expected to remain on the progress of the US economic recovery (despite rising coronavirus cases in many states) and the release of the manufacturing PMI tracked by Markit.
Near-term Outlook
EUR/USD has managed to reclaim the 1.1300 neighbourhood helped by the improved sentiment in the risk complex. As long as the pair navigates the area above the 200-day SMA near 1.1030, the likeliness of extra gains should remain on the cards. That said, the next target emerges at the monthly peaks in the 1.1420 region ahead of the YTD tops just below 1.1500 the figure recorded on March 9. Occasional bearish moves, on the other hand, are expected to meet interim contention around the Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 1.1187. A breach of this area on a sustainable basis should open the door to a probable visit to the critical 200-day SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
