EUR/USD gains further ground on dollar weakness and tests 1.1300.

Upbeat PMIs in core Euroland lend extra legs to the single currency.

The risk-on sentiment continues to support the upbeat momentum in EUR/USD on turnaround Tuesday, extending at the same time the bounce off last week’s lows in the 1.1170/65 band.

Indeed, the pair is seeing its upside intensified in the first half of the week in response to auspicious news on a potential treatment for the coronavirus, this time developed by biotech Gilead Sciences, coupled with hopes ‘V-shaped’ economic recovery and better-than-expected flash PMIs in core Euroland, which support the latter.

Later on Tuesday, the focus of attention is expected to remain on the progress of the US economic recovery (despite rising coronavirus cases in many states) and the release of the manufacturing PMI tracked by Markit.

Near-term Outlook

EUR/USD has managed to reclaim the 1.1300 neighbourhood helped by the improved sentiment in the risk complex. As long as the pair navigates the area above the 200-day SMA near 1.1030, the likeliness of extra gains should remain on the cards. That said, the next target emerges at the monthly peaks in the 1.1420 region ahead of the YTD tops just below 1.1500 the figure recorded on March 9. Occasional bearish moves, on the other hand, are expected to meet interim contention around the Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 1.1187. A breach of this area on a sustainable basis should open the door to a probable visit to the critical 200-day SMA.