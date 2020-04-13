- EUR/USD is prolonging the upside momentum on Monday.
- The daily move appears capped by the 55-day SMA near 1.0980.
- Attention remains on the key barrier at 1.0990.
EUR/USD is looking to consolidate the recent breakout of the key barrier at 1.09 the figure, although sellers appear clustered around the 1.0980 region so far.
The recent Eurogroup agreement collaborated with the upbeat note around the single currency, helped at the same time by the renewed bearish note in the greenback as market participants continue to digest the recent easing measures by the Federal Reserve.
In the meantime, and while markets are gradually returning to the normal activity following the Easter holidays, developments from the COVID-19, easing measures from central banks and crude oil dynamics are expected to keep ruling the global sentiment.
Short-term Technical View
EUR/USD faces the next key up barrier at the January’s low at 1.0992 while the 1.10 mark emerges as a psychological barrier. Further up, the pair needs to surpass the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1059, to allow for a visit to recent peaks in the mid-1.1100s (March 27/30). In case the pair faces renewed downside pressure, the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 rally) at 1.0814 should offer initial contention ahead of the monthly/weekly low at 1.0768 (April 6). Extra losses from here are expected to meet the 2020 low at 1.0635 recorded in mid-March.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains flat even as bullish bets hit highest since June 2018
The buying interest in the single currency remains weak, keeping EUR/USD sidelined near 1.0930 while heading into the European session. Reports of bullish market positioning have so far failed to draw fresh bids for the common currency.
GBP/USD hits one-month high of 1.2536
GBP/USD is trading around the 1.2500 figure, as the dollar eases in thin holiday’s trading. UK PM Johnson left the hospital and continues to recover in Chequers. Chancellor Sunak warned GDP can fall 25% to 30% in the upcoming months.
Ripple's got a trump card in details
The crypto market starts the week with red numbers among the leading players. After the bullish breaks that occurred last week, its exhaustion appears and also the lesser activity in these days of the Easter holidays.
Gold sits near 1-month tops, bulls eyeing a move towards $1700 mark
Gold edged higher during the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1690 region. The risk-off mood, the prevalent USD selling bias remained supportive.
WTI fades initial gains and return to sub-$23.00 levels
Prices of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil are now losing the grip and recedes to the $23.00 neighbourhood per barrel following the initial move to the $24.50 region.