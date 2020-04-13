EUR/USD is prolonging the upside momentum on Monday.

The daily move appears capped by the 55-day SMA near 1.0980.

Attention remains on the key barrier at 1.0990.

EUR/USD is looking to consolidate the recent breakout of the key barrier at 1.09 the figure, although sellers appear clustered around the 1.0980 region so far.

The recent Eurogroup agreement collaborated with the upbeat note around the single currency, helped at the same time by the renewed bearish note in the greenback as market participants continue to digest the recent easing measures by the Federal Reserve.

In the meantime, and while markets are gradually returning to the normal activity following the Easter holidays, developments from the COVID-19, easing measures from central banks and crude oil dynamics are expected to keep ruling the global sentiment.

Short-term Technical View

EUR/USD faces the next key up barrier at the January’s low at 1.0992 while the 1.10 mark emerges as a psychological barrier. Further up, the pair needs to surpass the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1059, to allow for a visit to recent peaks in the mid-1.1100s (March 27/30). In case the pair faces renewed downside pressure, the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 rally) at 1.0814 should offer initial contention ahead of the monthly/weekly low at 1.0768 (April 6). Extra losses from here are expected to meet the 2020 low at 1.0635 recorded in mid-March.