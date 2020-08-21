- EUR/USD remains unable to regain some serious traction on Friday.
- Flash PMIs in core Euroland came in mixed for the month of August.
EUR/USD appears to have met initial (and fairly solid) contention in the 1.1800 neighbourhood so far this week, while the subsequent rebound remained so far unable to reclaim the 1.19 barrier and beyond.
Looking at the broader picture, risk appetite trends remain the key driver for the price action in both the pair and the rest of the riskier assets, always bolstered by the ongoing economic recovery and rising hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine.
From the docket, flash PMIs in the core euro region showed mixed results, adding to the view that a “V”-shaped recovery could be running out of steam. These figures add to Thursday’s disappointing results from the US labour market report, where Initial Claims rebounded during last week and the Philly Fed index surprised to the downside.
Near-term Technical Outlook
After reaching fresh tops near 1.1970 on Tuesday, EUR/USD has sparked a leg lower that met so far contention in the boundaries of 1.18 the figure (for now). The technical view of the ongoing correction follows recent overbought levels and is reinforced by the bearish divergence in the daily RSI (the indicator never confirmed the yearly high). That said, the 1.1700/1.1690 band is expected to offer solid contention in case sellers regain some (temporary) control. On another direction, any rebound should surpass recent tops to allow for a more serious move to the psychological 1.20 neighbourhood.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from highs on disappointing EU PMIs
The preliminary estimates of Markit August PMIs are coming out below expected, and barely holding within expansion territory. Services sector doing the worse. EUR/USD retreating towards 1.1800.
GBP/USD holds steady near YTD tops, around mid-1.3200s post-UK retail sales
GBP/USD gained traction for the second straight day amid the prevalent USD selling bias. Friday’s upbeat UK Retail Sales figures remained supportive of the intraday positive move. Investors now eye UK flash PMI prints for August in order to grab some trading opportunities.
Gold depressed below 1,950 amid dollar’s strength
Gold prices struggle to post intraday gains, as the greenback strengthens. The yellow metal remains under pressure after last weeks retracement from record highs.
OMG Network spikes 100% in 24 hours as Bitcoin stalls under $12,000
Bitcoin price is settling for consolidation after recovery stalled under $11,900. Short term support has been formed at $11,800. Other lower support areas include $11,700 and $11,600.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.