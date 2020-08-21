EUR/USD remains unable to regain some serious traction on Friday.

Flash PMIs in core Euroland came in mixed for the month of August.

EUR/USD appears to have met initial (and fairly solid) contention in the 1.1800 neighbourhood so far this week, while the subsequent rebound remained so far unable to reclaim the 1.19 barrier and beyond.

Looking at the broader picture, risk appetite trends remain the key driver for the price action in both the pair and the rest of the riskier assets, always bolstered by the ongoing economic recovery and rising hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine.

From the docket, flash PMIs in the core euro region showed mixed results, adding to the view that a “V”-shaped recovery could be running out of steam. These figures add to Thursday’s disappointing results from the US labour market report, where Initial Claims rebounded during last week and the Philly Fed index surprised to the downside.

Near-term Technical Outlook

After reaching fresh tops near 1.1970 on Tuesday, EUR/USD has sparked a leg lower that met so far contention in the boundaries of 1.18 the figure (for now). The technical view of the ongoing correction follows recent overbought levels and is reinforced by the bearish divergence in the daily RSI (the indicator never confirmed the yearly high). That said, the 1.1700/1.1690 band is expected to offer solid contention in case sellers regain some (temporary) control. On another direction, any rebound should surpass recent tops to allow for a more serious move to the psychological 1.20 neighbourhood.