- EUR/USD’s upside run out of steam near 1.1830 so far this week.
- Market sentiment remains tilted to the risk-off mood on Tuesday.
Following recent 2-week highs in the 1.1830 region at the end of last week, EUR/USD has so far embarked on a corrective downside that met contention in the 1.1790 zone for the time being, where is located the 55-day SMA.
Activity around the single currency remains contained and within a broad-based cautious note ahead of the EU Summit on Thursday and Friday. In addition, market chatter on extra US fiscal stimulus appears to be dying off, while the unremitting advance of the coronavirus pandemic puts the economic recovery to the test, all weighing down on the euro.
In the immediate docket, the German/EMU ZEW survey is due later in the European morning and is expected to shed further light over the morale of market participants regarding the economic rebound in the region.
Near-term Outlook
The continuation of the corrective downside in EUR/USD carries the potential to extend further and re-visit the 1.1700 neighbourhood, where coincide the immediate support line (off 2020 high) and a Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 rally). The surpass of recent tops in the 1.1830 zone should open the door to extra gains to, initially, the 1.1917 level (September 10) ahead of 1.1965 (August 18). A move to the 2020 high just beyond 1.2000 the figure is seen unlikely for the time being at least.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moving closer to the 1.1700 threshold
The American dollar wins in a risk-averse environment, fueled by diminishing prospects for a US coronavirus stimulus package before the elections. Poor US inflation adds to the sour mood.
GBP/USD tumbles on renewed Brexit woes
GBP/USD trades around 1.2960 as demand for the greenback couples with no progress in Brexit talks between the UK and the EU. Also, the UK unemployment rate surged to 4%.
XAU/USD tumbles to fresh lows sub-$1,900/oz
Gold prices rapidly lose momentum and breach $1,900/oz. The greenback gathers further traction and hurt the metal. US CPI figures fell in line with previous estimates in September.
Cryptos at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bulls continue to hold the fort following widespread breakouts over the previous weekend. Nonetheless, the momentum has slowed down across the board, especially for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.
WTI regains $40.00 and above, session peaks
Crude oil prices rebound markedly on Tuesday and partially recover ground lost following Monday’s sell-off.