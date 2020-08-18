EUR/USD extends the upside beyond 1.19 the figure.

Dollar weakens to +2-year lows in the mid-92.00s on Tuesday.

EUR/USD’s upside momentum remains everything but abated for yet another session, always on the back of the persistent deterioration of the greenback, which is navigating the area of 2-year lows when tracked by the DXY.

In fact, the generalized upbeat tone in the risk-associated space continues to dominate the sentiment among global investors, all underpinned by hopes of a coronavirus vaccine (this time following Chinese headlines on the issue) and the ongoing economic recovery.

Of note is the recent pick-up in the US-China trade/technology tensions, now resurfaced after the White House hinted at further restrictions to the Chinese telecom giant Huawei. Extra effervescence in the protracted US-China conflict carries the potential to spark occasional bouts of risk aversion, which should lend some (temporary) support to the buck and thus provoke some correction in the pair.

Near-term Technical Outlook

EUR/USD has surpassed the key resistance area in the upper-1.1800s on Tuesday, allowing for the continuation of the ascent to, initially, the YTD peak at 1.1916. If this area is cleared on a convincing fashion, then the next target of relevance is predicted to emerge at the psychological 1.20 yardstick. On the opposite side, the 1.1700/1.1690 band is expected to offer solid contention in case sellers regain control.