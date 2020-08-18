- EUR/USD extends the upside beyond 1.19 the figure.
- Dollar weakens to +2-year lows in the mid-92.00s on Tuesday.
EUR/USD’s upside momentum remains everything but abated for yet another session, always on the back of the persistent deterioration of the greenback, which is navigating the area of 2-year lows when tracked by the DXY.
In fact, the generalized upbeat tone in the risk-associated space continues to dominate the sentiment among global investors, all underpinned by hopes of a coronavirus vaccine (this time following Chinese headlines on the issue) and the ongoing economic recovery.
Of note is the recent pick-up in the US-China trade/technology tensions, now resurfaced after the White House hinted at further restrictions to the Chinese telecom giant Huawei. Extra effervescence in the protracted US-China conflict carries the potential to spark occasional bouts of risk aversion, which should lend some (temporary) support to the buck and thus provoke some correction in the pair.
Near-term Technical Outlook
EUR/USD has surpassed the key resistance area in the upper-1.1800s on Tuesday, allowing for the continuation of the ascent to, initially, the YTD peak at 1.1916. If this area is cleared on a convincing fashion, then the next target of relevance is predicted to emerge at the psychological 1.20 yardstick. On the opposite side, the 1.1700/1.1690 band is expected to offer solid contention in case sellers regain control.
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1900
EUR/USD holds the higher ground above 1.1900 amid broad-based losses in the US dollar and cautious market mood. The dollar weakness is likely associated with the slump in the US Treasury yields.
Gold clings to gains near one-week tops, comfortably above $2000 mark
Gold gained follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The prevalent USD selling bias, sliding US bond yields remained supportive of the uptick. Reluctance to place aggressive bets might cap gains ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.3200, Brexit negotiations in focus
GBP/USD extends the advance toward 1.3200 amid persistent dollar weakness and Brexit optimism. The Cable rises for the fourth day in a row ahead of the key seventh round of EU-UK talks over post-Brexit ties.
Bitcoin over $12000 but needs to finish the job
Crypto market shows signs of fatigue, but no one ventures to open short positions. Extreme bullish sentiment weighs on the crypto market. Ripple could accompany the Bitcoin upwards if the bulls manage to keep control.
WTI remains mildly offered near $43.00 in Asia, eyes API data
WTI extends pullback from $43.23 to defy the previous day’s run-up. OPEC+ show readiness to follow the output cut amid demand uncertainties. API registered three consecutive inventory draws with -4.4M being the latest.