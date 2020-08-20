- EUR/USD keeps correcting lower following recent YTD peaks.
- RSI bearish divergence, overbought conditions weigh on the pair.
EUR/USD is down for the second session in a row in the prologue of the second half of the week, coming under further downside pressure after recent tops well beyond 1.19 the figure.
In the meantime, the dollar keeps recovering ground lost on the back of US-China effervescence while the recent negative assessment on the current economic conditions by the Fed in its minutes also added to the risk aversion mood.
Later in the session, investors are expected to stay vigilant on the weekly report on the labour market and the Philly Fed index.
Near-term Technical Outlook
After reaching fresh tops near 1.1970 on Tuesday, EUR/USD has sparked a leg lower that threatens to challenge the 1.1800 neighbourhood initially. The technical view of the ongoing correction follows recent overbought levels and is reinforced by the bearish divergence in the daily RSI (the indicator never confirmed the yearly high). That said, the 1.1700/1.1690 band is expected to offer solid contention in case sellers regain some (temporary) control. On another direction, the continuation of the bull run should see the psychological 1.20 neighbourhood re-tested, most likely in the short-term horizon.
