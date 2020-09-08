EUR/USD looks to regain upside momentum above 1.1800.

Immediate support lines up in the mid-1.1700s for the time being.

EUR/USD is showing some signs of recovery following five consecutive daily pullbacks amidst a better mood in the riskier assets and with US markets slowly returning to normality following Monday’s Labor Day holiday.

The single currency, however, is expected to navigate a cautious sea ahead of the key ECB event due on Thursday. Market consensus expects the central bank to re-assess the economic recovery in the region, while closely following any indication of a change in the monetary conditions and/or any comment on the level of the exchange rate.

Short-term Outlook

EUR/USD faces interim support in the 1.1750 region (low August 21) ahead of a more relevant contention area in the 1.1700 neighbourhood. The latter is also reinforced by a Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 rally). The daily RSI did not confirm the new top beyond 1.20 earlier in the month, leaving the door open for some near-term weakness. In case bulls regain the upper hand, the immediate hurdle still emerges at the recent peak near 1.2010 ahead of another Fibo level in the 1.2030 zone.