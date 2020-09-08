- EUR/USD looks to regain upside momentum above 1.1800.
- Immediate support lines up in the mid-1.1700s for the time being.
EUR/USD is showing some signs of recovery following five consecutive daily pullbacks amidst a better mood in the riskier assets and with US markets slowly returning to normality following Monday’s Labor Day holiday.
The single currency, however, is expected to navigate a cautious sea ahead of the key ECB event due on Thursday. Market consensus expects the central bank to re-assess the economic recovery in the region, while closely following any indication of a change in the monetary conditions and/or any comment on the level of the exchange rate.
Short-term Outlook
EUR/USD faces interim support in the 1.1750 region (low August 21) ahead of a more relevant contention area in the 1.1700 neighbourhood. The latter is also reinforced by a Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 rally). The daily RSI did not confirm the new top beyond 1.20 earlier in the month, leaving the door open for some near-term weakness. In case bulls regain the upper hand, the immediate hurdle still emerges at the recent peak near 1.2010 ahead of another Fibo level in the 1.2030 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD sell-off continues, 1.3000 at sight
GBP/USD is approaching the 1.3000 psychological threshold, trading at fresh one-month lows. German Finance Minister Scholz casts doubts over a Brexit deal, warning that a disorderly Brexit could be disastrous for the UK. Eyes on a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1800 amid notable dollar demand
EUR/USD drops below 1.1800 as the US dollar remains in demand amid rising US-Sino tensions and no-deal Brexit fears. Mixed Eurozone data and dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations weigh down on the shared currency.
WTI slumps over 3.50% to fresh three-month lows sub-$38.50
Following a temporary reversal seen on Monday, WTI (futures on Nymex) resumes its downside momentum and hits fresh three-month lows just above $38, shedding nearly 4% so far.
XAU/USD drops further and approaches $1,900/oz
The ounce troy of the precious metal is suffering another bout of dollar strength and is gradually grinding lower to the vicinity of the $1,900 mark on turnaround Tuesday.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Solid hurdle awaits near 94.00
The dollar keeps the rally well and sound and pushes DXY to the key initial resistance area near 93.50 on Tuesday.