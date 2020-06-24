EUR/USD’s upside momentum run out of steam near 1.1350.

Hopes of a strong, ‘V’-shaped recovery sustains the sentiment.

EUR/USD managed to reclaim the 1.1300 yardstick on Tuesday following increasing selling bias around the greenback. The move up, however, appears to have lost some impetus in the mid-1.1300s for the time being.

Firm sentiment among market participants regarding the likelihood of a strong recovery in both the US and Europe has been bolstered further following better-than-expected results from flash PMIs in the core Euroland on Tuesday, which in turn rendered in extra wings for the single currency. In the same line, June’s improvement in the German Business Climate tracked by the IFO survey also collaborates with this view.

Near-term Outlook

EUR/USD has managed to reclaim the 1.1300 neighbourhood helped by the improved sentiment in the risk complex on Tuesday. As long as the pair navigates the area above the 200-day SMA near 1.1030, the likeliness of extra gains should remain in the pipeline. That said, the next target emerges at the monthly peaks in the 1.1420 region ahead of the 2020 peaks just below 1.1500 (March 9). On the other hand, interim contention is expected around the recent pullback to the 1.1160 area ahead of the Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 1.1187. A breach of this area on a sustainable basis should open the door to a probable visit to the critical 200-day SMA.