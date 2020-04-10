EUR/USD gains extra ground on dollar weakness.

Fed’s extra easing, Eurogroup deal lent extra support.

Markets’ focus stays on US inflation figures.

EUR/USD manages well to keep business in the upper end of the weekly range at the end of the week, always in a context of the renewed and moderate selling pressure in the buck and the positive outcome from the Eurogroup meetings.

In fact, the recent deal clinched by the Eurogroup has mitigated political concerns that have re-surfaced following the effervescence between Holland-Germany and France-Italy-Spain, all regarding the joint efforts to fund the effects of the COVID-19 on some economies.

Later in the day, the focus of attention is expected to be on the publication of US March’s inflation figures, although marginal volatility and flat trade conditions due to the Easter holidays could remove some significance from the release.

Short-term Technical View

EUR/USD faces the next key up barrier at the January’s low at 1.0992 ahead of the psychological 1.10 mark. Further up, the pair needs to surpass the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1060, in order to allow for a visit to recent peaks in the mid-1.1100s (March 27/30). In case sellers step in, the monthly/weekly low at 1.0768 (April 6) should emerge as an interim support ahead of the 2020 low at 1.0635 recorded in mid-March.