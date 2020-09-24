- EUR/USD has decisively broken below the 1.1700 area.
- There are rising bets for extra losses at least in the near-term.
EUR/USD extends the recent breakdown of the key contention area in the 1.1700 neighbourhood and tests the 1.1650/40 band early in the European morning, levels last visited in late July.
Dollar dynamics, concerns over the economic recovery and clouds over extra US monetary stimulus continue to support the risk aversion and therefore the demand for the greenback, putting the pair under extra downside pressure.
Moving forward, Chief Jerome Powell will testify for the third time this week later in the NA session, this time before the Senate Banking Committee. Other than that, the usual weekly report on Initial Claims are expected to take centre stage seconded by New Home Sales and speeches by FOMC’s Charles Evans and John Williams.
Near-term Technical Outlook
EUR/USD has inaugurated the second half of the week still in the negative territory. The breach of the key contention area in the 1.1700 neighbourhood was a moderate bearish event and it has at the same time opened the door to a deeper retracement, at least in the (very) short-term horizon. Further downside thus remains a likely scenario, although a move to the next support of relevance around 1.15, or March’s tops, appears out of favour for the time being. Occasional bullish attempts now face the next hurdle of note at the 1.1700 zone ahead of the minor resistance at the 55-day SMA near 1.1740.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1650 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD trades steady around mid-1.1600, closer to two-month lows amid persistent US dollar's strength. The options market shows the strongest EUR-negative bias in at least three months. The bulls need a better-than-expected German IFO to stall the sell-off.
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2700, eyes on Bailey’s speech
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2700 in early Europe, having faded the recovery momentum near 1.2775 region. Coronavirus risks, dollar’s demand offset Brexit optimism. Eyes on BOE Bailey’s speech, US Jobless Claims and Powell’s testimony.
Gold extends slide to $1850, 100-DMA eyed
Gold keeps falling and hits two-month lows at $1850, with bears now eyeing a break below the 100-DMA at $1844. Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks amid coronavirus resurgence.
Forex Today: US dollar keeps shining as investors shun risk amid coronavirus, economic woes
The US dollar kept pushing higher, as investors preferred the safety bet to riskier assets amid downbeat market mood. Markit’s dismal Preliminary business activity data on both sides of the Atlantic underscored growing risks of the coronavirus resurgence.
WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day
WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.