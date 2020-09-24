EUR/USD has decisively broken below the 1.1700 area.

There are rising bets for extra losses at least in the near-term.

EUR/USD extends the recent breakdown of the key contention area in the 1.1700 neighbourhood and tests the 1.1650/40 band early in the European morning, levels last visited in late July.

Dollar dynamics, concerns over the economic recovery and clouds over extra US monetary stimulus continue to support the risk aversion and therefore the demand for the greenback, putting the pair under extra downside pressure.

Moving forward, Chief Jerome Powell will testify for the third time this week later in the NA session, this time before the Senate Banking Committee. Other than that, the usual weekly report on Initial Claims are expected to take centre stage seconded by New Home Sales and speeches by FOMC’s Charles Evans and John Williams.

Near-term Technical Outlook

EUR/USD has inaugurated the second half of the week still in the negative territory. The breach of the key contention area in the 1.1700 neighbourhood was a moderate bearish event and it has at the same time opened the door to a deeper retracement, at least in the (very) short-term horizon. Further downside thus remains a likely scenario, although a move to the next support of relevance around 1.15, or March’s tops, appears out of favour for the time being. Occasional bullish attempts now face the next hurdle of note at the 1.1700 zone ahead of the minor resistance at the 55-day SMA near 1.1740.