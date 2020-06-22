- EUR/USD manages to regain some composure in the 1.1170 region.
- A move to the 200-day SMA near 1.1030 looks likely near-term.
EUR/USD appears to have met some contention in the 1.1180/65 band at the end of last week, extending the leg lower following the rejection from monthly tops beyond 1.14 the figure recorded on June 10.
The immediate driver fo the pair’s price action comes from the risk appetite complex and its impact on the greenback, where the progress of the return to the economic normality (sort of) in the Old Continent and the potential resurgence of a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak remain in the centre of the debate.
Moving forward, preliminary PMIs and the German IFO survey should shed further details regarding the strength of the recovery in the euro area, while weekly Claims, another revision of the GDP figures and inflation tracked by the PCE will take centre stage across the pond.
Near-term Outlook
EUR/USD is holding on to the key Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 1.1187 for the time being. A breach of this area on a sustainable basis should open the door to a probable visit to the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1027. On the other hand, while above this area, the outlook on the pair is expected to be on the constructive side and therefore another move to monthly tops in the 1.1420 region should not be ruled out in the short-term horizon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rallies past 1.12 on weaker greenback
EUR/USD started the week on the right foot, with the pair trading above the 1.12 mark on a more calm risk mood. Greenback is losing ground across the board, retracing some of the gains picked up on Friday. In a light-calendar session, the focus is on the German Bundesbank President's speech.
GBP/USD fails to retain gains above 1.2400
The GBP/USD pair is down from a daily high of 1.2433, as early optimism fades away. European indexes remain in the red, although not far from their opening levels. Reopening hopes limit the dollar’s bullish potential.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.
Gold on the defensive below $1750 level, bullish bias remains
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from over one-month tops. A turnaround in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven metal. The emergence of some fresh USD selling might help limit deeper losses. The commodity seems poised to retest multi-year tops, around $1765 level.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.