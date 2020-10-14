- EUR/USD remains on the defensive so far this week.
- US stimulus deadlock, pandemic, politics remain in the spotlight.
EUR/USD adds to the ongoing leg lower and already trades in new multi-day lows in the 1.1730/25 band, always against the backdrop of the broad-based cautious mood and investors’ preference for the greenback.
In fact, the demand for the safe haven dollar has been sustained further in past hours after Trump’s proposal of a new stimulus aid fell in short of expectations, extending the deadlock around the issue with less than 20 days for the presidential elections and with polls showing Biden leading the way to the White House.
The unremitting advance of the coronavirus pandemic vs. the now slower pace of the economic recovery and stalled progress of candidate vaccines against the COVID-19 keep sponsoring the inflows into the safe havens and therefore undermine a sustained rebound in the single currency (and the rest of its riskier peers).
Moving forward, a slew of ECB speakers – including President Lagarde – should keep the attention on the euro throughout the session ahead of the EU Summit on October 15-16.
Near-term Outlook
There is no material change from Tuesday’s view, as the continuation of the corrective downside in EUR/USD carries the potential to extend further and re-visit the 1.1700 neighbourhood, where coincide the immediate support line (off 2020 high) and a Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 rally). The surpass of recent tops in the 1.1830 zone should open the door to extra gains to, initially, the 1.1917 level (September 10) ahead of 1.1965 (August 18). A move to the 2020 high just beyond 1.2000 the figure is seen unlikely for the time being at least.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
