Impact on EUR/USD price outlook

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence measure has dropped from an upward-revised score of 126.3 in September to 125.9 in October but fell short of expectations for rising to 128 points.

EUR/USD is up a few points as the US Dollar is on the back foot.

- CB Consumer Confidence was expected to rise in October but disappointed with a drop.

- EUR/USD was on the back foot ahead of the publication amid concerns about trade and is now rising.

- The Fed is closely watching the figure ahead of its critical decision on Wednesday.

Impact on FED future decisions

Consumer sentiment and the Federal Reserve

The US central bank is expected to reduce its base rate by 25 basis points for the third time this year at Wednesday’s meeting. The futures markets rate the odds of a cut at 93.0%.

Consumer attitudes are in the center of the Fed’s concerns about the US economy. If they drop below 120, the odds of further rate cuts this year and next will rise.

Euro Dollar expectations: Traders eye on 1.1070,1.10, and 1.1105

EUR/USD traders have been watching the double-bottom 1.1070 level which has been tested earlier in the day. Further down, 1.10 is a psychologically significant level and also worked as a quadruple resistance line in October. 1.0940, and 1.0905 await below.

Looking up, the currency pair is capped by a daily high of 1.1105. Next, we find 1.1140, which was a peak earlier in the month. It is followed by an October high of 1.1180.

Impact on GBPUSD price

GBP/USD has been on the rise following news that the opposition Labour Party will back elections in December. Cable has been advancing toward 1.29 after nearing 1.28 earlier in the day.

September Consumer Confidence Index Report

US: CB Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 125.1 in September vs. 133.5 expected. The American shopper has been driving the economy forward, and any sign of weakness is of concern.

According to the monthly report published by the Conference Board, consumer confidence in the US deteriorated in September with the Consumer Confidence Index slumping to 125.1 in September and missing the market expectation of 133.5.

Background: Why we care about the Consumer Confidence Index?

The Consumer Confidex Index is an economic indicator published by The Conference Board led by Steve Odland as President and Chief Executive Officer. The main aim of this economic indicator is to measure consumer confidence. Each month The Conference Board conducts 5.000 surveys asking for aspects like business conditions, employment conditions, and family incomes. This consumer sentiment survey allows the analyst to understand the expectations of consumers based on their economic circumstances.

This indicator not only impacts directly on currencies and stock prices but also could affect some decisions taken by The Federal Reserve of the United States. Decreasing consumer confidence is a sign of slowing economic growth. As mentioned before the previous September report dropped to 125.1 missing the market expectations of 133.5 causing an initial market reaction on the Greenback and some other major currencies.

More on Confidence this week

Further Confidence based Indicators will come this week. It is important to pay special attention to economic indicators such as the Consumer Price Index - Core (YoY) (Oct) PREL released by Eurostat and the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (YoY) (Oct) PREL calculated and published by Destatis.

