EUR/USD: pressuring lows, but no directional strength

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1343

The EUR/USD pair trades near its daily low of 1.1335,as dollar's demand returned with London opening, and local data came below expected. Industrial producer prices fell by 0.4% in the euro area according to estimates from Eurostat in May, and when compared to the previous month, up by 3.3% yearly basis. The figures came below previous an expected, weighing on the common currency. The pair retains the negative tone seen during the first day of the week, pressuring now the 38.2% retracement of the rally between 1.1171 and 1.1445. The movement remains corrective long term, but in the short term, the risk is towards the downside as the price develops below a now bearish 20 SMA, whilst the RSI indicator continues heading south, now at 42, a fresh 2-week low. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator hovers within bearish territory, in line with the ongoing trend but without directional strength, reflecting the ongoing absence of volume amid US holiday.

Support levels: 1.1335 1.1290 1.1250

Resistance levels: 1.1385 1.1435 1.1460

