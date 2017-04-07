EUR/USD: pressuring lows, but no directional strength
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1343
The EUR/USD pair trades near its daily low of 1.1335,as dollar's demand returned with London opening, and local data came below expected. Industrial producer prices fell by 0.4% in the euro area according to estimates from Eurostat in May, and when compared to the previous month, up by 3.3% yearly basis. The figures came below previous an expected, weighing on the common currency. The pair retains the negative tone seen during the first day of the week, pressuring now the 38.2% retracement of the rally between 1.1171 and 1.1445. The movement remains corrective long term, but in the short term, the risk is towards the downside as the price develops below a now bearish 20 SMA, whilst the RSI indicator continues heading south, now at 42, a fresh 2-week low. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator hovers within bearish territory, in line with the ongoing trend but without directional strength, reflecting the ongoing absence of volume amid US holiday.
Support levels: 1.1335 1.1290 1.1250
Resistance levels: 1.1385 1.1435 1.1460
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.