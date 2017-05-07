EUR/USD: pressuring lows ahead of FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1323

The EUR is down against the American dollar for a fourth consecutive day, hit this Thursday by comments from ECB's Coeure who said that European policy makers have not discussed changing the monetary policy. The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.1311 before bouncing some, but still trading in the red ahead of the US opening. Macroeconomic releases in the EU indicated that the healthy recovery continues in the local economy, as the final June Markit composite PMI for the region came above initially estimated, at 56.3, slightly below previous month's 56.8. The services kept expanding, with the index up to 55.4 from the flash estimate of 54.7, but also below May final 56.3. Also, retail sales advanced in May, up on the month by 0.4%, and by 2.6% when compared to a year earlier.

Trading around 1.1320, the technical picture is bearish, although a break below 1.1290, June 28th low, is required to confirm additional slides. Short term, the 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators consolidate near oversold levels, whilst the 20 SMA accelerated south above the current level, capping the upside now around 1.1380. A disappointment coming from the Fed could see the pair approaching to this last, but selling interest will likely resurge around it, preventing the pair from advancing further.

Support levels: 1.1335 1.1290 1.1250

Resistance levels: 1.1385 1.1435 1.1460

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD