EUR/USD: pressuring key technical resistance

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0746

The EUR/USD pair trades near last week's highs in the 1.0770 region ahead of Wall Street opening, boosted by comments from Peter Navarro, the new head of the US National Trade Council who said that Germany is taking advantage of the US and its EU counterparts by using a “grossly undervalued” euro. The news affected and already soft greenback, which fell against all of its major rivals after the news hit the wires. Data coming from Europe earlier today was generally positive as the region's inflation rose to 1.8% annually basis and for January this year, the highest rate since February 2013. Core inflation however, remained unchanged at 0.9%. Also, the preliminary estimate of the Q4 GDP figure came in as expected at 0.5%, although third quarter growth was revised to 0.4% from previous 0.3%, with the annual rate of growth in the region up to 1.8% yearly basis. During the upcoming session, US January Consumer Confidence will be the only piece of relevant data, with attention then flipping towards Wednesday FED's meeting.

The pair is modestly retreating from the 1.0764 high posted today, and the 1 hour chart shows that the moving averages have came all together around 1.0710, also the 38.2% retracement of the November/January decline, reinforcing the immediate technical support. In the same chart, technical indicators have lost upward strength and turned flat within positive territory, rather reflecting the ongoing pause than suggesting upward exhaustion. In the 4 hours chart, the price bounced from a now horizontal 20 SMA, a few pips below the mentioned 1.0710 level, whilst technical indicators have also lost upward strength, but hold well above their mid-lines. Further gains beyond 1.0770 should open doors for a new leg higher, up to the 1.0800/40 price zone, as the price is currently struggling to overcome a bearish 100 SMA and such advance will be the first sign of a breakout higher.

Support levels: 1.0710 1.0660 1.0620

Resistance levels: 1.0770 1.0800 1.0840

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2492

The GBP/USD pair trimmed most of its early losses, trading marginally lower daily basis in the 1.2490 region. The Pound sunk after the release of the UK December money figures released by the Bank of England, as the data showed that local consumers slowed their borrowing pace in the last month of 2016 for the first time in five months. Consumer credit in December rose by £1.039B against an expected advance of £1.700B, and well below previous £1.926B. Mortgage approvals also surged by less than expected. The pair fell as low as 1.2411, touching the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run before bouncing, on the back of broad dollar's weakness. The intraday recovery, however, has not been enough to revert the negative tone of the GBP/USD pair, as in the 1 hour chart, the price is unable to recover above a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators corrected oversold readings, but retreated back into negative territory after failing to overcome their mid-lines. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA maintains a sharp bearish slope above the current level, whilst technical indicators have turned modestly higher, but remain within negative territory, showing a limited upward potential. The pair has an immediate Fibonacci resistance at 1.2520, with a recovery above it required to deny further declines ahead.

Support levels: 1.2450 1.2410 1.2370

Resistance levels: 1.2520 1.2565 1.2610

USD/JPY Current price: 113.45

Persistent bearish risk. The USD/JPY pair saw a short-lived recovery during the past Asian session, flirting with the 114.00 figure after the BOJ's monetary policy meeting. The Central Bank kept its policies unchanged, and modestly upgraded its GDP outlook for the upcoming fiscal year, from 1.3% to 1.5%, whilst the inflation forecast for the same period remained unchanged at 1.5%. The pair however, retreated to post a fresh weekly low of 113.16, fueled by dollar's weakness. Now hovering around 113.45, the downward strength eased according to the 1 hour chart, but the risk remains towards the downside, as the price remains below the 100 and 200 SMAs, whilst technical indicators turned modestly higher, but remain within negative territory. In the 4 hours chart, technical readings present a clearly bearish stance, with the 100 SMA extending its slide below the 114.00 level, and indicators maintaining bearish slopes near oversold readings. The pair bottomed around 112.50 the past two weeks, with a break below the level confirming the dominant trend and opening doors for a continued decline down to the 110.00 region.

Support levels: 113.00 112.50 112.00

Resistance levels: 114.50 114.90 115.30

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7574

The AUD/USD advanced modestly daily basis, but remains within the 0.75/0.76 range, unable to find a clear direction. The fact that China is on holidays for most of this week is keeping the Aussie subdued against most of its major rivals. Nevertheless, the pair is recovering from a daily low of 0.7541 ahead of the US opening amid generalized dollar's weakness, short term, the 1 hour chart shows that the price is now above a bullish 20 SMA, but also that technical indicators lack upward momentum. In the 4 hours chart, technical readings present a neutral-to-bullish bias, as the price is a few pips above a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are barely gaining bullish traction within positive territory

Support levels: 0.7540 0.7490 0.7450

Resistance levels: 0.7600 0.7640 0.7680