EUR/USD: pressuring key midterm support

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0942

The EUR/USD pair trades lower this Monday, retreating from a 2017 peak of 1.1020 achieved early Asia, amid Macron's victory in France. The centrist candidate won with the 66.1% of the votes against 33.9% for Marine Le Pen. The result was in line with market's expectations, failing to surprise investors and resulting in some profit taking as the pair was unable to held above the 1.1000 level. Early European data was generally encouraging, with German's March factory orders up by 1.0%, while the year-on-year reading came in at 2.4%, while February figures were revised modestly higher, whilst the EU Sentix Investor Confidence index advanced up to 27.4 in May, surpassing previous 23.9 and also well above expected. Macroeconomic data continue to indicate solid growth in the union, therefore backing more EUR gains. In the US, labor market conditions for April will be released after Wall Street's opening.

The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.0930, bouncing from the key Fibonacci support, but maintaining a soft tone in the 4 hours chart, given that the price is unable to regain ground beyond its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators extended their declines within positive territory, now challenging their mid-lines. Should the support give up, the pair can extend its downward corrective move down to 1.0850, while the price needs now to regain the 1.0980 region to revert the short term negative tone.

Support levels: 1.0930 1.0890 1.0850

Resistance levels: 1.0980 1.1020 1.1060

