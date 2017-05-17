EUR/USD: pressuring highs, 1.1200 now at sight

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1114

The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.1100, having topped earlier today at 1.1121. A short-lived downward corrective movement was contained around 1.1080, with persistent dollar's weakness still being the main market mover. News that president Trump has unveiled classified information to Russian diplomats, right after firing FBI director, has fueled concerns about his political future on mounting talks of a possible impeachment. Trust in the USD keeps fading, favoring European currencies, while safe-havens gold and yen also came under demand. When it comes to the macroeconomic calendar, the EU released its April inflation figures, which did little for the common currency, as the figures matched expectations with annual inflation up by 1.9%. Monthly CPI rose by 0.4%, below previous 0.8% but in line with market's forecast. In the US, the most relevant news will be the EIA weekly crude oil data, which hardly affects the FX board.

From a technical point of view, the pair retains the bullish tone seen on previous updates, despite technical indicators remain within extreme overbought territory, although now flat after a modest downward correction. In the same chart the 20 SMA accelerated north below the current level, currently reinforcing the static support around 1.1000. The immediate support comes at 1.1080, the daily low, with a break below it favoring a downward corrective movement towards 1.1045 first and 1.1000 later, although an approach to this last will likely attract strong buying interest. Above 1.1120, on the other hand, the upward momentum could accelerate, with 1.1160 and 1.1200 as the next intraday resistances and probable bullish target.

Support levels: 1.1080 1.1045 1.1000

Resistance levels: 1.1120 1.1160 1.1200

