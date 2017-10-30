EUR/USD: pressuring 1.1600 on German disappointing inflation

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1606

Dollar's bearish correction complete.

US core PCE inflation flat, German inflation surprises to the downside.

The EUR/USD pair retreats from a daily high of 1.1641 and pressures the 1.1600 level ahead of the US opening, as the early downward corrective movement of the greenback seems to be over after the pair neared the critical 1.1660 resistance level. Worst-than-expected German inflation figures are behind the latest intraday decline, as inflation, EU harmonized, fell by 0.1% in October according to preliminary estimates, rising just by 1.5% yearly basis, below previous 1.8% and the expected 1.7%. US data had a neutral effect on the pair, as core PCE inflation came in as expected in September, unchanged from August readings.

The pair is regaining its bearish poise intraday and according to the 4 hours chart, as the 20 SMA maintains a sharp bearish slope far above the current level and below the larger ones, whilst technical indicators resumed their declines within oversold territory, and after the early corrective movement. Below the current 1.1600 level, the pair has scope to retest 1.1574, Friday's low, while further slides below it could see the pair testing 1.1540 later on the day.

Support levels: 1.1600 1.1575 1.1550

Resistance levels: 1.1625 1.1660 1.1690

